Fatalities mar holiday travels on Georgia highways
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 7:20 am EDT
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 7:20 am EDT
(WRCB) - Ten people did died in traffic crashes across Georgia during the 78 hour Labor Day holiday travel period.
The Georgia State Patrol says the deaths happened in a total of 8 crashes.
During the holiday officials investigated 373 traffic crashes which resulted in 230 injuries.
State troopers also arrested 240 people during the holiday period who are accused of driving under the influence.