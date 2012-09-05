News
New curfew for downtown street vendors
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 6:51 am EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 6:59 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Chattanooga street vendors will now have a curfew.
City leaders voted to limit the hours vendors can be on sidewalks and in public parks.
The measure comes after safety concerns were raised, over a downtown hotdog stand that had to hire security to work outside downtown clubs.
The new rule requires vendors to pack up at midnight.