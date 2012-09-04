CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A traffic stop leads to a standoff Tuesday.

It happened in the 3400 Block of Broad Street around 7:20 p.m.

Police spokesman Nathan Hartwig tells Channel 3 a U-Haul employee called police, suspecting the truck had been stolen out of Knoxville.



Hartwig says police conducted a high-risk traffic stop.

After refusing to leave the truck for almost two hours, 39-year-old Kimberly Murr and 35-year-old Corey Smith surrendered to police.



At one point, nearly a dozen officers were around the truck with guns drawn, and a sniper waiting behind a barrel.

Murr told police she believed she had an existing warrant and was afraid of going back to jail.



Hartwig says there is no warrant for Murr and the truck is out of Knoxville, but had not been reported stolen to police.

Smith and Murr have been charged with resisting arrest.

