CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- There is some positive news from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, after the enforcement of a no refusal period over the weekend.

The crackdown was held throughout 16 counties over Labor Day weekend.

A THP spokesperson says no alcohol-related fatalities occurred.

However there were 74 DUI arrests as a result of the sobriety checkpoints.

Of the 16 counties, two were in the Channel 3 viewing area. Troopers made 18 arrests in McMinn County, and three in Meigs County.