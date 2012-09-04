News
THP: No alcohol-related fatalities Labor Day weekend
There is some positive news from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, after the enforcement of a no refusal period over the weekend.
Tuesday, September 4th 2012, 8:21 pm EDT
Updated:
Wednesday, September 5th 2012, 7:43 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- There is some positive news from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, after the enforcement of a no refusal period over the weekend.
The crackdown was held throughout 16 counties over Labor Day weekend.
A THP spokesperson says no alcohol-related fatalities occurred.
However there were 74 DUI arrests as a result of the sobriety checkpoints.
Of the 16 counties, two were in the Channel 3 viewing area. Troopers made 18 arrests in McMinn County, and three in Meigs County.
Commissioner Bill Gibbons credits the enforcement from deterring people from driving impaired.