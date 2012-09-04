CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- A jury has been selected in the murder trial of Myles Stout.

Tuesday, Stout sat patiently as potential jurors were questioned by the prosecution and defense.

Many of the jurors were asked about gun control and if they worked around or had teenage children.

Other were asked about their work schedule.

Stout is accused of shooting Myles Compton in the chest in March of last year.

The two were at a home in the Mountain Shadows community when the shooting occurred.

Court testimony revealed Stout put a gun to Compton's chest and pulled the trigger.

Opening statements will begin Tuesday at 9:00 a.m.