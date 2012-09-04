CHATTANOOGA (Lookouts) -- The Southern League announced Tuesday that Lookouts' starting pitcher Zach Lee is the league's final Pitcher of the Week for his performance for the 2012 season.

Lee won both of his starts last week, yielding just one run in 12 innings. The right-hander allowed just six hits and three walks while striking out 12 against Jackson and Birmingham.

Lee went 4-3 for the season with a 4.25 ERA in 13 starts on the Double-A level. Prior to his June 25th promotion to Chattanooga, he went 2-3 with a 4.55 ERA in 12 starts for Rancho Cucamonga.

A first-round selection in the 2010 Fist-Year Player Draft, Lee entered the season ranked as the top prospect in the Dodgers organization by MLB.com and Baseball America.

Matt Magill is the only other current Lookouts' pitcher to win Pitcher of the Week honors this season. Luis Nunez, Brahiam Maldonado and Blake Smith each earned Hitter of the Week honors this year.

The Lookouts, second-half winners of the Southern League's North Division, begin a best-out-of-five playoff series against the Jackson Generals on Thursday night at Pringles Park in Jackson, Tennessee.

Game three on Saturday, which will feature post-game fireworks, will be played at AT&T Field at 7:15 P.M. Games four and five, if necessary, will also be played at AT&T Field.