Semi crash at ridge cut snarls I-24 traffic
Tuesday, September 4th 2012, 1:55 pm EDT
Tuesday, September 4th 2012, 2:23 pm EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- An early-afternoon tractor trailer crash on eastbound Interstate 24 created a mess of traffic Tuesday in Chattanooga.
The accident slowed traffic from the accident scene in both directions on the interstate, and combined with wet pavement from recent rains, made for slow going for motorists
The Tennessee Department of Transportation said they hoped to remove the truck and trailer be 5:00pm.
There is no word on the condition of the driver.
We will have more information on Eyewitness News at 5:00 p.m.