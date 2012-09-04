NEW YORK (AP) - Apple is inviting reporters to a news conference next week in San Francisco with a message that suggests that it will reveal the iPhone 5, as expected.



The email invitation shows a big "12," for Sept. 12, casting a shadow in the shape of a "5."



Various unconfirmed reports have pointed to Sept. 12 as being the day Apple Inc. shows off the new phone, which is expected to go on sale a week or two later.



The next iPhone is expected to have a taller screen and the ability to access the latest wireless data networks in the U.S. Analysts expect it to set sales records.



On Wednesday, Nokia and Motorola are holding events of their own, apparently to reveal their latest products ahead of the iPhone launch.



