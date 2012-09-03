BLACKSBURG, Va. (AP) - Cody Journell kicked a 17-yard field goal in overtime and No. 16 Virginia Tech beat Georgia Tech 20-17 on Monday night.

Georgia Tech got the ball first in overtime, but quarterback Tevin Washington threw an interception.

Tevin Washington's 10-yard touchdown pass with 44 seconds left in regulation had given the Yellow Jackets a 17-14 lead.

The Hokies got runs of 6 and 18 yards on their first two plays from Michael Holmes, before Journell came back out and kept the Hokies from another crushing loss in a big early game.

The Hokies trailed 17-14 until Journell, who had earlier missed from 38 yards, made a 41-yarder as time expired.