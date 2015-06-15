UPDATE:

A Chattanooga doctor, arrested in 2012 has had his license revoked according to a report by the Tennessee Department of Health.

Vikul Patel was arrested in Rossville, GA by the FBI led Safe Child Task Force agents and officers after he traveled there to meet a minor child for purposes of having sex.









Violations include: Unprofessional, dishonorable or unethical conduct; conviction of a felony, conviction of any offense involving moral turpitude or conviction of any offense for which the person is required to register as a sexual offender or violent sexual offender pursuant to title 40, chapter 39, part 2









: A press release sent to WRCB-TV Wednesday stated:









"Dr. Vikul Patel has been terminated from the practice of Nephrology Associates where he was employed. The unanimous decision was made by the board of directors at a meeting earlier this morning.













Letters to reassign patients of Dr. Vikul Patel to other physicians within the Group will be sent within the coming days."









ATLANTA (WRCB) -- Vikul Patel, 35, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was arrested without incident Sunday afternoon in Rossville, GA by the FBI led Safe Child Task Force agents and officers after he traveled there to meet a minor child for purposes of having sex.









Patel, a doctor of internal medicine, came to the attention of law enforcement over the Internet when he began a series of "chats" with undercover agents/officers regarding his desire to have sex with a minor child.









Patel was transported and processed at the Walker County Detention Center on state charges of attempted child molestation and violation of the Computer Pornography Act.









Patel is listed as an physician with Nephrology Associates in Chattanooga, and studied at the University of Tennessee and Baroda Medical College in India.









Channel 3 learned Tuesday that Dr. Patel has been suspended from Nephrology Associates, where he is employed.









Additional actions are anticipated after the board meets Wednesday.









Letters to reassign patients of Dr. Patel's will be sent within the coming days.









