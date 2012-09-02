News
Bradley Co. eight grader shot, Polk Co. investigating
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Eyewitness News has learned the Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting. We've learned a Bradley County middle schooler was shot Friday. We know little more
Sunday, September 2nd 2012, 5:17 pm EDT
Updated:
Monday, September 3rd 2012, 12:25 pm EDT
POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Eyewitness News has learned the Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.
His school principal confirms the boy was Gunner Robinson, and that he was a student at Ocoee Middle School.
He suffered a bullet wound to his head at his home in Polk County Thursday morning.
Friends have set up a Facebook memorial page. Counselors will be on hand, when Ocoee middle school students return to class Tuesday.
The Polk County Sheriff is investigating.