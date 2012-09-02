POLK COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - Eyewitness News has learned the Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting.

His school principal confirms the boy was Gunner Robinson, and that he was a student at Ocoee Middle School.

He suffered a bullet wound to his head at his home in Polk County Thursday morning.

Friends have set up a Facebook memorial page. Counselors will be on hand, when Ocoee middle school students return to class Tuesday.