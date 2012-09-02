CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - Chattanooga Police now think they know who shot and killed 29 year old Darrell Lane. Police found Lane's body lying in a driveway near 222 Tunnel Blvd. on August 5th.

Homicide investigators now say 28 year old Langdon Strickland is a suspect. He was arrested early Saturday morning at a Microtel Inn, in the Atlanta area. He's been charged with Criminal Homicide.

Fugitive investigators have been working closely with the U.S. Marshals Service and their combined efforts led the investigation to Atlanta.