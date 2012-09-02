RED BANK, TN (Times Free Press) -- During the past six years, tens of thousands of vehicle owners have opened their mailboxes to the dreaded envelope: a ticket from one of Red Bank's traffic cameras.



In all, more than 69,000 citations have been issued. That's enough to give each and every Red Bank resident a ticket at least five times.



But only 16 percent of the citations were issued to Red Bank residents, according to data kept by the private Arizona company that runs the cameras.



"The citizens of Red Bank aren't the ones breaking the law," said Charlie Territo, spokesman for American Traffic Solutions. "The program has been successful in changing their behavior. Nine out of 10 violations are issued to residents who don't live in Red Bank at all."



