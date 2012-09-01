News
Local volunteers help Isaac storm victims
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) - The Red Cross is helping thousands of Isaac storm victims. Several volunteers have deployed from locally.
They're providing food, shelter, and emergency supplies. We talked to one Fort Oglethorpe man en route to Baton Rouge will use his skills in finance to help.
"Help them get organized, figure out what to do next, helping them wit our own financial or other help. Make sure they know were to go and things like that and just get them comfortable with facing a disaster," Red Cross of the Greater Chattanooga Area volunteer Frank Stobbe said.
More than 3,000 Red Cross disaster workers from across the country have deployed to the gulf region.