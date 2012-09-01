Family reacts to UT fan falling to death
LENOIR CITY, TN (WRCB) - Cheering on the Vols has cost a young east Tennessee man his life.
20-year-old Isaac Grubb fell from the upper level of the Georgia Dome during Tennessee's opener with North Carolina State Friday night.
A medical examiner says he fell about 35 feet, onto another fan seated in the mezzanine area. The other fan was treated at a hospital and released, but Grubb survived only about three more hours.
"He had a short life but boy he packed a lot of stuff into it. A lot fun for himself, entertainment for us, and a lot of love for all of us," Isaac's grandmother Mary Ruth Grubb said.
Isaac was from Lenoir City, in Loudon County. He was attending Pelissippi State Community College in Knoxville.
Friends' prayers fill his Facebook page. One of them writes: "you were amazing, and God was over-joyed when he met you."