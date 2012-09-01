LENOIR CITY, TN (WRCB) - Cheering on the Vols has cost a young east Tennessee man his life.

20-year-old Isaac Grubb fell from the upper level of the Georgia Dome during Tennessee's opener with North Carolina State Friday night.

A medical examiner says he fell about 35 feet, onto another fan seated in the mezzanine area. The other fan was treated at a hospital and released, but Grubb survived only about three more hours.

"He had a short life but boy he packed a lot of stuff into it. A lot fun for himself, entertainment for us, and a lot of love for all of us," Isaac's grandmother Mary Ruth Grubb said.

Isaac was from Lenoir City, in Loudon County. He was attending Pelissippi State Community College in Knoxville.