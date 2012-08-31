LENOIR CITY, TN (WRCB) - Cheering on the Vols has cost a young east Tennessee man his life.

20-year-old Isaac Grubb fell from the upper level of the Georgia Dome during Tennessee's opener with North Carolina State Friday night.

A medical examiner says he fell about 35 feet, onto another fan seated in the mezzanine area. The other fan was treated at a hospital and released, but Grubb survived only about three more hours.

"He had a short life but boy he packed a lot of stuff into it. A lot fun for himself, entertainment for us, and a lot of love for all of us," Isaac's grandmother Mary Ruth Grubb said.

Isaac was from Lenoir City, in Loudon County. He was attending Pelissippi State Community College in Knoxville.

Friends' prayers fill his Facebook page. One of them writes: "you were amazing, and god was over-joyed when he met you."

Investigator Leon Harrison at the Fulton County Medical Examiner's Office told The Associated Press early Saturday that Grubb was pronounced dead Friday night, minutes before midnight, at an Atlanta hospital.

"He passed away at the hospital," Harrison told AP by telephone, adding an autopsy was planned Saturday morning.

Jennifer LeMaster, a spokeswoman for the Georgia World Congress Center Authority, told AP before the death was confirmed by Harrison that she had no information beyond the authority's initial statement. The authority had said the fall occurred about 8:30 p.m. Friday night during the game in which Tennessee beat North Carolina 35-21in the season opener for both teams.

The fall occurred a day after a 25-year-old fan tumbled about 60 feet from a fifth-floor escalator at Reliant Stadium in Houston during a preseason Houston Texans game. Jonathon Kelly died from the fall during the Thursday night game against the Minnesota Vikings, and frantic witnesses called police to report where his body had landed, police spokesman John Cannon said. Police said the fall appeared to be an accident.