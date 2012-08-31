The journey continues for Tim Benford and B.J. Coleman.

Just not with their initial teams.

Both players were released Friday as part of the NFL's league-wide cuts to get rosters down to 53 players.

Howard grad Rico Council and former Chattanooga defensive back Chris Lewis-Harris also received pink slips.

Coleman, a Chattanooga native who starred at McCallie and UTC, was one of Green Bay's final cuts in the closing minutes before Friday's 9 p.m. ET deadline. The question all along was whether the Packers would carry two or three quarterbacks into the season, with the final decision leaving him as the odd man out.

Coleman went 2-for-7 for 33 yards in Green Bay's preseason finale Thursday. The seventh-round pick saw limited action in three preseason games, completing 7 of 18 passes for 77 yards with one interception. He is a candidate to remain with the Packers as a likely member of their eight-player practice squad.

Receiver Jarrett Boykin did make Green Bay's final 53-man roster. He is also listed as a Chattanooga native, though he prepped in Charlotte and played at Virginia Tech.

Despite garnering praise throughout his first pro camp, Benford was among the 22 players cut by the Cowboys Friday.

The former Red Bank and Tennessee Tech wideout signed with Dallas in April as an undrafted free agent, and led the Cowboys with 3 catches for 47 yards in Wednesday night's exhibition win. He finished with four catches total in four preseason games.

Benford foreshadowed his release on his Twitter page Thursday, writing: "Everything happens for a reason! Gotta keep pushing and go even harder."

Council was signed with the Falcons in April as an undrafted free agent. He finished the preseason with seven tackles, including five solo stops, in Atlanta's four preseason games.