CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Nick Buss had three hits and drove in three runs to help Chattanooga win the North Division's second-half title outright with a 6-5 win at Birmingham Friday night.

Before they even took the field, the Lookouts learned they had sewn up a second straight playoff spot by virtue of Thursday night's win. The Southern League tweeted that Chattanooga owned the tiebreaker over second-place Jackson, in turn clinching its postseason spot when it earned at least a share of the North Division title Thursday.

Chattanooga eliminated the possibility of sharing the championship by taking care of business on the field.

Buss hit a two-run single in the sixth and added an RBI-double in the eighth to put the Lookouts ahead 6-2. The Barons answered with three in the bottom half of the eighth, but could never pull even.

Duke van Shamann (1-0) gave up just one run in five innings in his Double-A Chattanooga debut. The right-hander did not record a strikeout, but he allowed just three hits and issued only one walk.

Brahiam Maldonado and C.J. Retherford also drove in one run apiece in the win.

The Lookouts are now slated to face first-half champion Jackson in a best-of-five divisional series next week. Jackson will host the first two games on September 6 and 7, with Chattanooga holding game three at AT&T Field on September 8.

If necessary, games four and five will also be at AT&T Field on September 9 and 10.

The postseason berth marks the first time the Lookouts have made back-to-back playoff appearances since 1995-96. Chattanooga was swept by Tennessee in last year's divisional round.