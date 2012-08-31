Lowe's makes $100,000 donation to Southeast Whitfield High
DALTON, GA (WRCB)- Leaders from Lowe's joined educators at Southeast Whitfield High School Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Raider Nation Literacy Center at the school.
Language arts teacher Anne Childers has been working since the Lowe's
Charitable and Educational Foundation announced the $100,000 grant award
to the school last fall. She has helped to design the center and determine how it
can be used to serve students during the day and members of the community
after hours.
The literacy lab is divided into two rooms decorated to encourage a casual
environment. A painting in one of rooms encourages guests to "Act like what
you do makes a difference. It does." The room has 26 computers ready for use
and the other has six computers as well as seating and tables for people to
congregate. Childers and her colleagues look forward to welcoming guests and
gauging the best way to serve their needs before expanding services.
Principal Karey Williams welcomed Sean Cannon, market director for
Lowe's stores in northwest Georgia and east Tennessee, for a brief
presentation. Joining Cannon to officially present the $100,000 check were
Steve Hicks, store manager for the Lowe's on Cleveland Highway, and Lowe's
human resources manager Cynthia Overby.
During their visit, they spoke briefly about their vision for the lab. Principal Williams
expects to offer access to the computers and common applications including
Microsoft Office to students and community members who do not have
computers or Internet access at home. She hopes it will help people
to acquire computer literacy in addition to improving their literacy in other
areas.