DALTON, GA (WRCB)- Leaders from Lowe's joined educators at Southeast Whitfield High School Thursday to celebrate the opening of the Raider Nation Literacy Center at the school.

Language arts teacher Anne Childers has been working since the Lowe's

Charitable and Educational Foundation announced the $100,000 grant award

to the school last fall. She has helped to design the center and determine how it

can be used to serve students during the day and members of the community

after hours.



The literacy lab is divided into two rooms decorated to encourage a casual

environment. A painting in one of rooms encourages guests to "Act like what

you do makes a difference. It does." The room has 26 computers ready for use

and the other has six computers as well as seating and tables for people to

congregate. Childers and her colleagues look forward to welcoming guests and

gauging the best way to serve their needs before expanding services.

Principal Karey Williams welcomed Sean Cannon, market director for

Lowe's stores in northwest Georgia and east Tennessee, for a brief

presentation. Joining Cannon to officially present the $100,000 check were

Steve Hicks, store manager for the Lowe's on Cleveland Highway, and Lowe's

human resources manager Cynthia Overby.