BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WRCB) -- Matt Magill took a no-hitter into the seventh inning and four different Chattnaooga hitters each drove in a run as the Lookouts beat Birmingham 4-3 Thursday night at Regions Park.

The Lookouts' magic number now stands at one, meaning they will clinch the second half championship and a playoff spot with either one more win or one Jackson loss.

Magill (11-8) was dominant through the first six frames, allowing just one hit while striking out five. Jose Martinez broke up the no-hitter with a one-out single in the seventh, then Eric Morrison spoiled the shutout two batters later with a two-run homer.

Magill managed to finish off the inning with his seventh strikeout to a trio of relievers. Steven Ames finished off the ninth for his 18th save.

Matt Wickswat (2-8) isssued four walks in the first inning to give Chattanooga a 1-0 lead. He totaled seven in the game while giving up three earned runs in four innings.

Luis Nunez and J.T. Wise added RBI-singles in the fifth before Brahiam Maldonado's solo homer in the sixth gave the Lookouts a 4-0 lead.