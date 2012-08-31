MEIGS COUNTY, TN (WRCB) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly head-on collision in Meigs County, that left a Bradley County woman dead.

It happened shortly after 8:30 Thursday evening on Highway 58 in Decatur.

Decatur Fire Chief Eddie Jewell confirms two vehicles and six people were involved, three are children.

He says an SUV, carrying two women and three children, was heading North on Highway 58 when it collided with a sedan, flipping it on to its side.

The woman driving the car did not survive the crash.

The occupants in the SUV have serious injuries.

Three Lifeforce helicopters were dispatched to the scene. At least two victims were flown to UT Medical Center.

The driver of the car has not been identified.

The accident is still being investigated.