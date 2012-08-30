Friday Night Football Scoreboard - Week 2
Thursday, August 30
Tennessee
East Hamilton 49
at Chattanooga Central 3
Final
Rhea County 7
at McMinn County 33
Final
Polk County 37
at McMinn Central 19
Final
South Pittsburg 69
at Lookout Valley 27
Final
Whitwell 12
at Marion County 33
Final
Greenback 48
at Tellico Plains 0
Final
Georgia
LFO 28
at Gordon Lee 0
Final
Alabama
Fort Payne 27
at North Jackson 10
Final
Friday, August 31 (All kickoffs at 7:30pm ET unless noted)
Tennessee
Father Ryan 6
at Baylor 24 (8pm)
Final
Bledsoe County 7
at Signal Mountain 42
Final
Boyd-Buchanan 42
at Silverdale Academy 6
Final
Bradley Central 35
at Soddy-Daisy 0
Final
Brainerd 0
at Tyner 27
Final
Notre Dame 45
at Chattanooga Christian 7
Final
Cleveland 27
at Ooltewah 26
Final
Hayesville (NC) 14
at Copper Basin 41
Final
East Ridge 7
at Red Bank 19
Final
Grace Academy 20
at Sweetwater 49
Final
Sequatchie County 14
at Grundy County 35 (8pm)
Final
Howard 12
at Hixson 26
Final
Ensworth 47
at McCallie 10
Final
Sequoyah 40
at Meigs County 2
Final
Georgia
Ridgeland 35
at Calhoun 42 (Game of the Week)
Final
East Hall 29
at Chattooga 21
Final
Coahulla Creek 55
at Murray County 6
Final
Dade County 21
at North Sand Mountain (AL) 26 (8pm)
Final
Darlington 7
at Cartersville 28
Final
Coosa 0
at Gordon Central 35
Final
Heritage 17
at Ringgold 47
Final
Northwest Whitfield 23
at Pepperell 7
Final
Southeast Whitfield 14
at North Murray 37
Final
Trion 34
at Armuchee 3
Final
Alabama
Addison 27
at Ider 7 (8pm)
Final
Sand Rock 24
at Pisgah 13 (8pm)
Final
Scottsboro 21
at Buckhorn 26 (8pm)
Final
North Carolina
Brevard 7
at Murphy 55
Final