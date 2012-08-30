CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Dining out this weekend? Well, theinspectors at the Hamilton County Health Department had a good week with themore than 25 restaurants inspected. No failing grades to pass along to you.

Remember a failing grade is anything lower than a 70.

Coming close however, at a score of 72we head over to Houston Street where we find Sekisui Chattanooga, inspectorsfound floors dirty in the kitchen, employees not washing hands, not sanitizingutensils, food products stored on the floor and raw meat being thawedimproperly.

Environmental Health Specialist Jack Falcon tells me that eachrestaurant owner sits down with the inspector and goes over their report,outlining where work needs to be done to bring their score up.