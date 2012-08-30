By ANDREW DeMILLO

Associated Press

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the Arkansas Democratic Party by a Tennessee attorney who wasn't awarded any of the state's delegates despite winning 42% of the vote in the party's presidential primary earlier this year.

On Thursday, U.S. District Judge James M. Moody dismissed John Wolfe's lawsuit that challenged the party's decision to not award him any delegates.

The party argued it had the right to deny delegates to Wolfe because he didn't comply with its rules. The party said before the May 22 primary that Wolfe would not be awarded any delegates because he did not file two mandatory documents.

Moody's ruling said the party did not deny Wolfe his constitutional rights by refusing to award him delegates.