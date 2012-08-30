KNOXVILLE, TN (News Sentinel) -- The University of Tennessee will no longer allow outside vendors — including ticket scalpers — to solicit business near Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena before games.

The new policy, effective immediately, bars commercial solicitation during athletic events, concerts and other events near Neyland Stadium and Thompson-Boling Arena. The regulation, which will apply starting four hours before an event until the event ends, is intended to ease traffic congestion, protect the university's ability to sell tickets and make fans feel more comfortable, according to an announcement today by UT.

During football games, for example, no ticket sales activity will be allowed in the Gate 21 Plaza area and along the east side of Phillip Fulmer Way from Middle Way Drive to Gate 10.