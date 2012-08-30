NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - The road ahead will be clear of highway construction over the Labor Day weekend across Tennessee.

Transportation Commissioner John Schroer has ordered that construction stop by noon on Friday and not resume until 6 a.m. Tuesday.

The AAA Auto Club South projects that nearly 591,000 Tennesseans will travel by car this Labor Day holiday, an increase in travel through the state compared with last year's numbers.

While roadwork will knock off, there still could be workers on the site of some construction zones, so obeying lowered speed limits is still required.

There will also be more police officers on duty over the holiday to enforce speed limits and sobriety.

For up-to-date travel information, motorists can call 511 from any land line or cell phone or visit http://www.tn.gov/tdot/tdotsmartway .