KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (UT) – When Tennessee takes the field in the Georgia Dome against NC State, it will be doing so on a Friday during the regular season for the first time in 73 years.

It's opponent will actually look the same as it did back then, as that contest was also against the Wolfpack, albeit in Raleigh, N.C., rather than Atlanta. The Vols won that game, 13-0.

Despite the change from the traditional Saturday game day, the Vols haven't seen any significant changes in the way they have prepared.

From a preparation standpoint it really isn't different because we just count the clock backwards," UT head coach Derek Dooley said. "When it is Monday, it is Sunday. We treat it as if it was a Saturday game as it relates to our game week preparation. That doesn't change."

Just because the team hasn't been affected by the change doesn't mean there aren't other factors to consider, something definitely not lost on Dooley.

"What does change is how it affects all of the fans and the high schools," Dooley said. "It is certainly not something you want to do every year. Our leadership [knows] it is not something we want to do because we support the high schools so much and we don't ever want to take away from their support. I think it is a one-time deal. The circumstances with the holiday weekend contributed to it and hopefully once this passes we won't have this scenario again.

In addition to dealing with the change in game day, the Vols have also practiced indoors all week to get ready to play on the turf in the Georgia Dome, something the Vols haven't done since 2009.

"It is really two-fold," Dooley said. "It is about being inside but it is also about being on the surface that is similar to what you are going to get in the dome. We think it is going to help us a little bit, but you never get fully adjusted to a dome environment until you go in there."