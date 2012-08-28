CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) – The Humane Educational Society (HES) is asking for your help!

The local animal shelter is asking you to donate your old newspaper. The shelter goes through a large amount each day lining cages and says a steady stream coming in is important.

HES is also out of towels, which are used for bedding and bathing the animals.

You can drop off your old towels or newspaper at 212 North Highland Park Avenue six days a week (closed Sunday).