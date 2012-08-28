CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Katie Couric returns to daily television with the premiere of her new, nationally syndicated talk show, "Katie," on Monday, September 10th on Channel 3. The one-hour program will originate from New York in front of a live studio audience.

Katie Couric returns to WRCB, Chattanooga's NBC affiliate, for the first time since leaving the TODAY Show in 2006.



Couric welcomes TV personality and pop star Jessica Simpson to the September 10th premiere. Simpson will reveal what life has been like after having her first child this past May. For the first time, she'll discuss some of her most intense challenges including her weight. Also on the premiere episode: nine-time Grammy-winning artist Sheryl Crow. Crow, who has written and performed the theme song for "Katie," entitled "This Day," will also talk, for the first time, about her recently diagnosed brain tumor.

On Tuesday, September 11th, Katie has an exclusive interview with 24-year-old Aimee Copeland, a Georgia graduate student who this summer lost parts of all her limbs to a rare flesh-eating bacteria. Aimee defies all odds and walks, for the first time, onto Katie's stage.

Also in the weeks ahead, Barbara Streisand will make a rare television appearance to discuss her passion -- women and heart disease -- as well as her return to Brooklyn for her first performance there in more than 50 years. Katie will also be joined by Jennifer Lopez, Heidi Klum and Susan Sarandon.

Later in September, author E L James will visit Katie for her first extended conversation since "50 Shades of Grey" became the cultural phenomenon of 2012.