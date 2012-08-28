CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Memorial Health Care System and BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee announced Tuesday they have reached a new five-year agreement. The new contract allows BlueCross members to use services at Memorial Hospital, Memorial Hospital Hixson, and the Mary Ellen Locher Breast Center on an in-network basis in the health plan's Network P and Medicare Advantage products.



Financial terms were not disclosed for the new agreement which becomes effective September 1, 2012. The two parties have been negotiating for the past several months on a new contract, with the previous agreement expiring on July 31, 2012.



Patients can begin using Memorial Health Care System for services on an in-network basis effective September 1. Memorial reiterated its pledge to not collect any additional deductibles, co-pays or co-insurance amounts from BlueCross members related to out-of-network care provided to them at its facilities from August 1, 2012 through August 31, 2012.