CHATTANOOGA,TN (WRCB) -- With tropical storms and hurricanes swirling around in the Atlantic, they serve as a vivid reminder that September is National Preparedness Month.

The American Red Cross East Tennessee Region has several tools to allow creation of a family disaster plan to be ready for the next emergency or disaster.



Plans should include designating a meeting place outside the home in the event of a sudden emergency like a fire, an out-of-area emergency contact person and a location where everyone should meet if they can't go home. All members of the household should work together on the emergency plan and each person should know how to reach other household members.

Red Cross tools make it easier for people to make or update plans. The American Red Cross Hurricane App for iPhone or Android smart phones helps people create a plan, share it with household members and over social networks. A variety of preparedness tear sheets are available to print at www.redcross.org to help anyone build a plan.

The Red Cross has several programs to help people, businesses, schools and communities be better prepared.