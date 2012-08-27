CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- Five different Chattanooga hitters drove in a run and Zach Lee pitched six strong innings to help the Lookouts inch closer to a postseason berth with a 6-1 win over Jackson Monday night.

Chattanooga (37-27) is now three games ahead of the Generals in the North Division's second-half standings with six games left in the regular season. The Lookouts are also three games ahead of Tennessee in the wild card race.

Rafael Ynoa, Luis Nunez and Blake Smith all collected two hits apiece to spark the Chattanooga offense, which pounded out ten hits as a team.

Ynoa's bloop run-scoring single in the third got the Lookouts on the board before a big fourth inning. Jake Lemmerman led off the frame with a solo home run to break the 1-all tie, then the Lookouts loaded the bases and added two more runs on a C.J. Retherford bases-loaded walk and a Nick Buss sacrifice fly for a 4-1 advantage.

Nunez later added an RBI double in the fifth and Retherford drove in his second run of the night on a single in the seventh to complete the scoring.

Lee (3-3) gave up just one earned run on three hits and walked just one while striking out six. After a few rough outings in early July, the Dodgers' top overall prospect has given up just three runs in his last three starts, and has allowed three runs or fewer in each of his last seven.

Former Lookout Rubby De La Rosa returned to AT&T Field to pitch one perfect inning of relief to start his rehab assignment for the Dodgers. Steven Rodriguez and Steven Ames combined to strike out four and allow just one hit over the final two frames.