CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) -- An advertisement in AT&T Field is getting some national attention.

On first glance, the eight-foot by 15-foot section of the left field wall sponsored by local restaurant Champy's Chicken merely appears to be the company's logo on a neutral background.

Upon closer inspection, one may notice the branding is actually a photo of a real tattoo.

Turns out, it is. Only, it's a photo of a tattoo on a man's bare behind.

It's captured the attention of entertainment gossip website TMZ, which posted a picture of the outfield ad online Monday morning.

"It has been a little bit of a crazy day," said Lookouts' general manager Rich Mozingo. "I never thought we'd be on the TMZ website for any reason."

A rep for Champy's told TMZ the tattoo belongs to one of its loyal customers. The man let the restaurant use the picture in its advertisements in exchange for $200 in store credit.

Mozingo said like all advertisements at the stadium, Champy's submitted its proposed artwork prior to the season to be approved by team officials. He said he knew the picture featured a real tattoo, but did not realize it's location on the body.

Neither did an entire season's worth of fans at AT&T Field.

"We thought it was just going to be a good piece of artwork for the year," said Mozingo, who noted there is nothing noticeably graphic or offensive about the ad. "It's a weird thing because we've had our best attendance year in the last decade with more than 250,000 people coming through the gates this year, and this is the first I've heard about it.

"It truly came out of left field."

With Tuesday afternoon's contest being the final regular season home game and the Lookouts likely to have only a few home dates in the playoffs, Mozingo said the ad will remain up for the rest of the season.

However, it likely won't return for a second.