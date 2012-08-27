News
Man wanted for vehicular assault
Monday, August 27th 2012, 8:50 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 27th 2012, 8:53 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted on several warrants.
Samual Hood is wanted for wanted for vehicular assault from an incident in July.
He's also wanted for driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and disorderly conduct from incidents in June.
If you've seen Samual Hood, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.