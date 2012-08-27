CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Crime Stoppers is looking for a man wanted on several warrants.

Samual Hood is wanted for wanted for vehicular assault from an incident in July.

He's also wanted for driving on a revoked license, leaving the scene of an accident, public intoxication and disorderly conduct from incidents in June.

If you've seen Samual Hood, call Crime Stoppers at 698-3333.