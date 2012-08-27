News
Brewfest another huge success
Thousands showed up for Chattanooga's favorite summertime event, Brewfest.
Monday, August 27th 2012, 8:09 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 27th 2012, 8:15 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - Thousands showed up for Chattanooga's favorite summertime event, Brewfest.
The event took place Saturday on the Riverfront.
Live music plus dozens of beer vendors from around the Southeast were on hand.
Many came out to celebrate with a cold one.
All proceeds from this year's Brewest goes to the Chattanooga Kids on the Block organization.
Last year Big River donated $150,000 to Kids on the Block.