CHATTANOGA (WRCB) - Hundreds of cyclist came to Chattanooga to pedal their way to victory in a road race.

The Village Volkswagen River Gorge Omnium took place Saturday.

Cyclist from all over the country came to the scenic city to participate and take in the sights.

Saturday morning was time trials and that afternoon race a multiple-lap race around downtown, called a criterium.

Sunday, the racers moved to Racoon Mountain for a road race, with distances of 35 and 58 miles.



Many cyclist say Chattanooga is one of best biking communities they ride in.