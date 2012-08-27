CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaac as it heads into the gulf.

The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is on standby should they be needed on the Gulf Coast.

They have a mobile kitchen ready to go just in case they are called.

The Salvation Army of Dalton says it's preparing to deploy to the coast in the wake of Hurricane Isaac.

Right now, Isaac is a tropical storm, but it's forecasted to quickly grow into a hurricane.