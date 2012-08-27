News
Salvation Army gears up for Isaac
Monday, August 27th 2012, 7:11 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 27th 2012, 7:19 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA (WRCB) - All eyes are on Tropical Storm Isaac as it heads into the gulf.
The Salvation Army of Chattanooga is on standby should they be needed on the Gulf Coast.
They have a mobile kitchen ready to go just in case they are called.
The Salvation Army of Dalton says it's preparing to deploy to the coast in the wake of Hurricane Isaac.
Right now, Isaac is a tropical storm, but it's forecasted to quickly grow into a hurricane.
Leaders say they're watching Isaac, to see where it makes landfall once it does, they will assess the damage and decide how to proceed.