"Sgt. Mike Hayes was on the scene within minutes of the report," said Sheriff Joe Guy. "He discovered Mr. Patterson deceased and another man, found to be Jason Paul Baker, covered in blood and making statements indicating he had killed Mr. Patterson."



Sheriff's detectives arrived, along with Sheriff Guy, arrived to process and investigate the scene.



"It appears that Mr. Baker was also living at the residence with Mr. Patterson and his estranged wife, Lois Patterson," added Sheriff Guy. "Mr. Baker has a lengthy criminal record, and had recently been released from prison within the past few weeks. By all accounts, he did not get along with Mr. Patterson, and may also be suffering from a mental defect. Sunday morning, Mrs. Patterson had gone to her workplace in Monroe County and left Mr. Patterson mowing the yard. At some point, Mr. Baker seems to have attacked Mr. Patterson."



Guy stated that Baker appeared to have tried to cover up the crime and move evidence.



The victim, Dennis Patterson, suffered several gunshot and stab wounds. He was a long-time member of the Calhoun Rural Fire Department. An autopsy is expcted to be performed at the advice of the medical examiner.



Jason Paul Baker was charged with murder in the first degree and was transported to the McMinn County Justice Center, where he is being held without bond. He was to face arraignment in General Sessions Court Monday.