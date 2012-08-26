(Times Free Press) -- Some local and state lawmakers say the state attorney general's office needs to investigate allegations of misconduct, misuse of taxpayer money and property and civil rights violations in the 10th Judicial District.

The issues were raised in a recent Chattanooga Times Free Press series.

Area lawmakers including state Sen. Mike Bell and Reps. Eric Watson and Kevin Brooks all said constituents have been bombarding them with messages and questions since the series was published Aug. 12-17 and detailed allegations of multiple problems under District Attorney General Steve Bebb's leadership.

"I believe my constituents would like to see this matter cleared up," said Bell, a Riceville Republican who serves on the Senate Judiciary Committee.