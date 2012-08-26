(Times Free Press) -- The Ridgeland High School football team wasn't lined up against an opposing school Friday night. But it remains at the center of a public contest involving faith and constitutional rights.

While Walker County school officials, coaches and a local pastor involved in the situation aren't talking about allegations of violating students' First Amendment rights, plenty of people in the community are speaking up.

Many want to know what the Freedom From Religion Foundation is and why it recently has targeted several schools and a local government for what it says are First Amendment violations.