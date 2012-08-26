News
Soon-to-be-deployed soldier throws out first pitch for Lookouts
Sunday, August 26th 2012, 10:27 am EDT
Updated:
Monday, August 27th 2012, 10:38 am EDT
CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- A soldier, preparing for deployment to Afghanistan, threw out the first pitch at Saturday night's Chattanooga Lookouts game.
Chattanooga native Sergeant Marco Hodshire is based in Fort Campbell, Kentucky and this was his last weekend at home before his deployment on September 7th.
Hodshire says the support really keeps him going.
"It's great to have support hack home from family and everywhere you go, people come up to you , shake your hand, and say thank you for serving," he said. "I just want to thank everyone for their support cause that's the biggest thing for a soldier is all the support back home."
Hodshire is a single dad. His family will be caring for his son while he's deployed.