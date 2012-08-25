MARION COUNTY, TN (WRCB) -- It was another special night for Kennedy Griffith. Hundreds lined the streets as a limo carried the 15-year-old home after several cancer treatments from all around the country.

Kennedy, daughter of Marion County Superintendent Mark Griffith, has been battling cancer for the past three years. She has received numerous chemotherapy and radiation treatments, had a leg amputated, and a lung removed.

The community has united for special events to encourage her.