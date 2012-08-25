ATLANTA (AP) - Low-income and uninsured Georgians who need assistance getting drugs to treat HIV and AIDS no longer need to wait on a list for help.

The state has eliminated its waiting list two years after it started.

Creating in mid-2010, the waiting list for the AIDS Drug Assistance Program grew to more than 1,600 people. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that at one point, Georgia had the largest such waiting list in the country.

Georgia officials eliminated the waiting list in part by using $8.4 million in federal funding. More than 350 patients previously enrolled in the program transferred to an insurance pool for people with pre-existing conditions, freeing up additional resources.

