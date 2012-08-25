ATLANTA (AP) - Hunting enthusiasts face a looming deadline to apply for deer season.

To take deer, hunters need to complete an online quota application with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources before midnight on Sept. 1.

The archery season starts Sept. 10. Hunters are limited to a dozen deer annually.

On the Web: www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota

