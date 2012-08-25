News - AP-State
Georgia accepting applications for 2012 deer hunt
Hunting enthusiasts face a looming deadline to apply for deer season.
Saturday, August 25th 2012, 10:25 am EDT
Updated:
Saturday, August 25th 2012, 10:27 am EDT
ATLANTA (AP) - Hunting enthusiasts face a looming deadline to apply for deer season.
To take deer, hunters need to complete an online quota application with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources before midnight on Sept. 1.
The archery season starts Sept. 10. Hunters are limited to a dozen deer annually.
On the Web: www.georgiawildlife.com/hunting/quota
Copyright 2012 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.