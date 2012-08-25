SAN FRANCISCO (AP) - Angel Pagan had a go-ahead triple among his four hits to help back Ryan Vogelsong's first victory in three starts, and the San Francisco Giants beat the Atlanta Braves 5-3 on Friday night for their fifth straight win.

Pablo Sandoval hit an RBI double and also scored the tying run for the NL West-leading Giants on a wild pitch in the third, and Buster Posey doubled in a run after missing the previous two games with tightness in his right hamstring.

Freddie Freeman hit two solo home runs for his third career multihomer game and Jason Heyward also connected for the Braves, who lost for the sixth time in seven games. Freeman hit his 16th and 17th homers of the year. He connected twice at Arizona on April 19.