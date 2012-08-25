Band Director Stephanie McKenzie is in her 7th year at Meigs County High School and that makes her very excited. Why? Because that means her entire band is composed of her students. They have been with her from the time they picked up their instruments in 6th grade to this very day, and she calls them a good group of kids!

With the Color Guard, the Marching Tiger Band is nearly 30 members strong. They will travel to all of the away games this season and travel to check out some of the bigger band competitions through the marching band season, as well. In ms. McKenzie's words, "We like to travel!"