CLEVELAND, TN. (WRCB) – A motorcycle crash in Cleveland Friday sent a husband and wife to the hospital.

It happened shortly after 8:00 p.m. in the 1700 Block of South Lee Highway. The motorcycle was southbound when it was discovered that a broken down vehicle was disabled in a lane of traffic.

Bradley County EMS Spokesman Stan Clark says the couple was ejected from the motorcycle when it collided with the car stopped on the road.

He says Randy Cooley, the driver of the motorcycle, was unable to stop, left the roadway, dropped the motorcycle and both he and his wife were ejected.