CHATTANOOGA, TN (WRCB) -- Funeral services were held today for Roulos Davis, a captain with the Chattanooga Fire Department who died suddenly after reporting to work on Monday, August 20.

The funeral service was held at the New Covenant Fellowship Church on N. Moore Road, and a graveside, military service was held at National Cemetery on Holtzclaw Ave. Prior to his 25-year career with the fire department, Roulos Davis had served in the U.S. Army.

In addition to family and friends of the Davis family, the services were attended by many Chattanooga firefighters, and emergency responders from around the area. He was 49.

In recent years, Captain Davis was assigned to Quint 14, which responds out of Station 14 in St. Elmo. With a black drape stretching across the front of the cab, Quint 14 led the procession to National Cemetery, with the Davis family and many others close behind. Attached are some photos from today's services.

