PLANO, Texas (AP) - Police in suburban Dallas say they're citing country star Randy Travis for simple assault after he got involved in a couple's argument.

Plano police Officer David Tilley said Friday that a woman and her estranged husband were arguing Thursday night in a church parking lot. He says Travis apparently knows the woman and got involved.

Tilley says nobody was hurt, but Travis and another woman were ticketed for simple assault, a Class C misdemeanor similar to a parking citation.

A Travis representative didn't immediately comment.

Travis was arrested Aug. 7 in Grayson County on charges of driving while intoxicated and retaliation or obstruction, for allegedly threatening officers. He was arrested in February in Sanger for public intoxication.

The police report does not indicate alcohol was involved in the latest incident.