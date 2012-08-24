Democrat leaves race against GOP House leader
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - The Chattanooga Democrat who was facing the state House majority leader in the November election has withdrawn from the race.
Larry Miller said Thursday that he is taking a job in Texas is ending his campaign for the House District 26 seat. After winning the Aug. 2 primary, Miller would have been up against House Majority Leader Gerald McCormick in the general election.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press (http://bit.ly/P3bmKQ) reported that Hamilton County Democratic Party Chairman Paul Smith is looking into the options for getting another candidate on the ballot.
Miller is taking a position as director of the National Institute of Staff and Organization Development at the University of Texas at Austin.
